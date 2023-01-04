Andy Cohen Responds to Ryan Seacrest's Claim He Snubbed Him on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve may be over, but Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest's drama is continuing into 2023.
After the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host claimed that Andy snubbed him while they were each hosting their respective NYE specials in NYC last weekend, the Watch What Happens Live host is telling his side of the story.
"I didn't see Anderson [Cooper] turn around and wave," Andy explained on the Jan. 4 episode of his SiriusXM Andy Cohen Live podcast, referencing his CNN New Year's Eve Live co-host. "Usually, if he's waving at Ryan, he'll say to me, ‘Hey, there's Ryan.' You know what I mean? And then I'll turn around and wave or I'll say, 'There's Ryan,' but he didn't do that."
Andy later called up Anderson so his BFF could confirm he didn't tell him he acknowledged Ryan during the festivities.
"No, I didn't," Anderson said, to which Andy responded, "Don't you usually hit me on the side and say, ‘Hey, there's Ryan Seacrest.'"
"You were talking," Anderson said before Andy added, "I was like dealing with the show."
Anderson said "it all happened so fast, it wasn't a big deal," despite Ryan seemingly taking some offense. Andy insisted he would have said hi to Ryan if they'd made eye contact.
Andy's explanation comes just a day after Ryan opened up about the alleged snub on his ABC morning talk show.
"It was funny because my big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy," he said on Jan. 3. And so when I was not working, I was trying to get their attention. I thought maybe I was in the shot. I just wanted to wave and say hi. You know, they have a great show. Anderson, the best, he turns around and says, 'Have a good show.' Class. Always. Andy did not turn around."
The snubbing incident also follows Ryan's comments on CNN's decision to curb on-air drinking during its telecast—during which Andy previously made on-air jabs towards him.
"I don't know how that started as a tradition, but it's probably a good idea, CNN," Ryan said of Anderson and Andy, adding, "There's some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there's a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it's probably a good idea."
Andy Cohen Live airs Mondays through Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on SiriusXM.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)