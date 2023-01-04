Andy Cohen Responds to Ryan Seacrest's Claim He Snubbed Him on New Year's Eve

Watch : Ryan Seacrest Praises CNN's Less Boozy NYE After Andy Cohen Diss

New Year's Eve may be over, but Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest's drama is continuing into 2023.

After the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host claimed that Andy snubbed him while they were each hosting their respective NYE specials in NYC last weekend, the Watch What Happens Live host is telling his side of the story.

"I didn't see Anderson [Cooper] turn around and wave," Andy explained on the Jan. 4 episode of his SiriusXM Andy Cohen Live podcast, referencing his CNN New Year's Eve Live co-host. "Usually, if he's waving at Ryan, he'll say to me, ‘Hey, there's Ryan.' You know what I mean? And then I'll turn around and wave or I'll say, 'There's Ryan,' but he didn't do that."

Andy later called up Anderson so his BFF could confirm he didn't tell him he acknowledged Ryan during the festivities.

"No, I didn't," Anderson said, to which Andy responded, "Don't you usually hit me on the side and say, ‘Hey, there's Ryan Seacrest.'"