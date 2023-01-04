Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Showing Signs of Improvement After Cardiac Arrest

Days after NFL player Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a game, his team, the Buffalo Bills, are sharing an update on the 24-year-old’s condition.

By Daisy Maldonado Jan 04, 2023 10:48 PMTags
HospitalizedCelebrities

The Buffalo Bills are sharing a promising update about Damar Hamlin's health.

Two days after the NFL star was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while on the field during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his team released a statement detailing the safety's condition.

"Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight," the Buffalo Bills tweeted on Jan. 4. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."

The social media post comes a day after the athlete's uncle Dorrian Glenn shared the Hamlin—who is currently hospitalized at at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center—had been put on a ventilator. While Glenn initially told CNN Jan. 3 that Hamlin had been resuscitated twice, Jordon Rooney, a marketing rep and friend who says he's spokesperson for the family, clarified to NBC News on Jan. 4 that Hamlin's uncle misspoke and the 24-year-old was on resuscitated once—while on the field at Paycor Stadium.

photos
Football Movies & TV Shows

However, Glenn went on to note that the family is now hoping they will be able to take Hamlin off the ventilator when he begins breathing on his own.

"They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better," he explained. "We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he's trending upwards in a positive way."

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

VPR's Katie Maloney Posts 2023 "Revenge" Plans After Divorce

2

Todd Chrisley Teases Tell-All Interview Before Prison Sentence

3

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $189 Wallet for Just $45

During the match, onlookers watched medical staff rush to administer CPR for over 10 minutes with his teammates visibly emotional as they surrounded him

An hour after his collapse, the NFL made the move to postpone the game. 

Trending Stories

1

VPR's Katie Maloney Posts 2023 "Revenge" Plans After Divorce

2

Todd Chrisley Teases Tell-All Interview Before Prison Sentence

3

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $189 Wallet for Just $45

4

Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out About Baby After Sharon Confirms His Birth

5

Damar Hamlin Showing Signs of Improvement After Cardiac Arrest

Latest News

Candace Bushnell Finally Answers Team Big vs. Team Aidan Debate

Another WandaVision Alum Is Headed to Agatha

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Hold Hands During Euphoric Cabo Getaway

13 Stylish Pieces From the Extended Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Stephen "tWitch" Boss Honored at Private Family Service

Exclusive

William Shatner Still Has No Idea What "Slowing Down" Means

Andy Cohen Responds to Ryan Seacrest's Claim He Snubbed Him on NYE