Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s 7 Kids Send Special Message for Pregnant Sister Ireland

Ireland Baldwin's siblings are ready to assume their new responsibilities as aunts and uncles.

Days after the 27-year-old revealed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend RAC, her father Alec, his wife Hilaria and their seven kids filmed a sweet message for their sister Ireland.

As seen in the Jan. 2 Instagram clip, Alec, Hilaria and their kids Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Marilu, 22 months and Ilaria, 3 months, sit together on a couch while saying in unison, "Congratulations Ireland and Andre!"

It's clear Carmen is not only excited to gain a new family member, but also to gain a new familial title. During the video, she gave her siblings the breakdown on what this new baby means for them.

"So you guys know what uncle means," Carmen explained. "It means either your sister or your brother is pregnant or they have a kid." The 9-year-old then pointed to each of her siblings and told them they would be uncles and aunts.