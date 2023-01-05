RHOSLC's Jen Shah Worries "Did I F--k My Kids Up?" With Legal Drama Prior to Sentencing

Watch : RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case

Amid all of Jen Shah's ongoing legal troubles, her biggest worry is for her family.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star got emotional over fears about how the wire fraud and money laundering charges against her are affecting her husband Sharrieff Shah and son Omar, 16, on the Jan. 4 episode of the hit Bravo series.

During a virtual meeting with her therapist, Jen admitted to being stressed ahead of her federal trial in a scene filmed before she changed her plea from innocent to guilty in July 2022.

"I feel like I'm not in control," Jen, who will be sentenced on Jan. 6 and faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, shared. "I'm at an even deeper and darker place and I'm dealing with another level of depression—daily anxiety—that is paralyzing."

With Jen's future up in the air, her therapist suggested she start setting up support structures within her family in the event her case results in prison time.

"I'm worried as a mom, like, have I done something where it's affected Omar?" Jen admitted. "Basically, did I f--k my kids up?"