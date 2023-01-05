RHOSLC's Jen Shah Worries "Did I F--k My Kids Up?" With Legal Drama Prior to Sentencing

Amid all of Jen Shah's ongoing legal troubles, her biggest worry is for her family.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star got emotional over fears about how the wire fraud and money laundering charges against her are affecting her husband Sharrieff Shah and son Omar, 16, on the Jan. 4 episode of the hit Bravo series.
During a virtual meeting with her therapist, Jen admitted to being stressed ahead of her federal trial in a scene filmed before she changed her plea from innocent to guilty in July 2022.
"I feel like I'm not in control," Jen, who will be sentenced on Jan. 6 and faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, shared. "I'm at an even deeper and darker place and I'm dealing with another level of depression—daily anxiety—that is paralyzing."
With Jen's future up in the air, her therapist suggested she start setting up support structures within her family in the event her case results in prison time.
"I'm worried as a mom, like, have I done something where it's affected Omar?" Jen admitted. "Basically, did I f--k my kids up?"
"I get worried that he's going through so much as a high school student," she continued, "and no kid should have to go through this."
In a confessional, Jen elaborated on how her teenage son has supported her through the legal battle.
"Omar is like a mini coach Shah at home and he has had to be so strong for me," she shared, "but I don't want to put my family through this. They don't deserve this."
While Jen admitted to carrying "a lot of guilt" over the situation, Sharrieff also confessed to her the immense toll the fraud case has taken on him.
As Jen recounted, "He's like, 'I sit in the car in the parking lot and cry because I am worried. I don't want you to leave.' This is so much to put on anybody."
"I don't want him to stay because he thinks, 'Oh, Jen needs me,'" she concluded during the session. "I want him to be here because he wants to be here."
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)