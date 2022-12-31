Andy Valmorbida Exceeds $10 million in Grants to the Arts

Ad
Art world entrepreneur Andy Valmorbida is known for his groundbreaking art shows exhibited in over 19 cities internationally and for creating some of the most active and commercially successful markets for artists in today's highly competitive art world.
Attracting collaborations from Bombardier Aerospace to the Russian government to Phillips, it seems his guerilla marketing approach to pop up art shows and artist collaborations have proven to create one of the most successful art programs and platforms in today's art market.
Valmorbida is heir to a billion-dollar fortune and is the third generation creating a career for himself outside of his family realms.
The LACMA in Los Angeles received a donation from Valmorbida in 2013 titled Shoot the Coin estimated today at over $10 million by LACMA. The LACMA website also notes partial funding by Sothebys.
Two Richard Hambleton artworks were also donated to amfAR for AIDS research by Valmorbida during the Cannes Film Festival selling for over $920,000 on the evening.
The Murdoch Institute was the first philanthropic effort Valmorbida contributed to back in 2007 after doing a show for Raphael Mazzucco at his family compound in Melbourne, Australia.
Many international art collectors are donating heavily to museums around the world. German collector couple Heiner and Ulla Pietzsch gave their entire collection—150 works of European Surrealism and American Abstract Expressionism, by artists like René Magritte, Salvador Dalí, Mark Rothko, Jackson Pollock, and Frida Kahlo—to the city of Berlin. A long time coming, the $127 million collection, once a permanent loan, was finally donated in December after the finalization of plans for the city's upcoming Museum of Modern Art.