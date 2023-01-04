Gabrielle Union Recalls Her “Dysfunctional” First Marriage to Ex Chris Howard

Actress Gabrielle Union shared that her and ex-NFL player Chris Howard's marriage from 2001-2005 was riddled with infidelity: "It was just dysfunctional from day one."

By Alexandra Bellusci Jan 04, 2023 9:48 PMTags
BreakupsDivorcesGabrielle UnionDax ShepardCouplesCelebritiesDwyane Wade
Watch: Gabrielle Union Recalls "Dysfunctional" Marriage to Ex Chris Howard

When it comes to Gabrielle Union getting candid on her past? Bring it on.

The L.A.'s Finest alum recently opened up about her first marriage to Chris Howard—with whom she tied the knot with in 2001 before calling it quits in 2005, sharing that neither party was faithful during their union.

"In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating," Gabrielle shared during the Jan. 2 episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast. "A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, 'Oh, that's what you're doing? You're going to feel this one,' and I just felt entitled to it as well."

As the 50-year-old noted, she followed by example, sharing that her dad's philosophy when it came to relationships was a broken one, but one she inherited nonetheless.

"Whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want is what I thought," she recalled. "It was just dysfunctional from day one."

photos
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia's Encanto Birthday Party

As for Chris, the former Jacksonville Jaguars player, he has no ill will toward his ex-wife.

"What I do know is that she appears to be very happy with her new family and she's continued to do very well with her career and activism," Chris—who has been engaged to Sonia Arenatold since 2009—told E! News. "I wish her and her family nothing but best."

Maury Phillips/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

VPR's Katie Maloney Posts 2023 "Revenge" Plans After Divorce

2

Todd Chrisley Teases Tell-All Interview Before Prison Sentence

3

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $189 Wallet for Just $45

These days, Gabrielle and husband Dwyane Wade, who tied the knot in 2014, are raising Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, Xavier, 9—whom the basketball star shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches—and Dwayne's nephew Dahveon Morris, 20. The two are also parents to their daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, 4.

And last year, Gabrielle shared the most valuable knowledge she's learned since becoming a mom.

"The best parenting advice I've been given is to understand that no two journeys are the same, so try to do what's best for YOU and err on the side of love and compassion cuz we're all just fumbling our way thru the best way we know how," she wrote on Instagram on Mothers Day 2022. "Don't judge and certainly don't think that your way is the ONLY way. Be open to learning and evolving while embracing accountability. For all the Moms, Stepmoms, Bonus Moms, Aunties, Neighborhood Hero's, Grandmas and all other caregivers who do this glorious job, CHEERS TO YOU!!!!"

Trending Stories

1

VPR's Katie Maloney Posts 2023 "Revenge" Plans After Divorce

2

Todd Chrisley Teases Tell-All Interview Before Prison Sentence

3

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $189 Wallet for Just $45

4

Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out About Baby After Sharon Confirms His Birth

5

Damar Hamlin Showing Signs of Improvement After Cardiac Arrest

Latest News

Candace Bushnell Finally Answers Team Big vs. Team Aidan Debate

Another WandaVision Alum Is Headed to Agatha

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Hold Hands During Euphoric Cabo Getaway

13 Stylish Pieces From the Extended Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Stephen "tWitch" Boss Honored at Private Family Service

Exclusive

William Shatner Still Has No Idea What "Slowing Down" Means

Andy Cohen Responds to Ryan Seacrest's Claim He Snubbed Him on NYE