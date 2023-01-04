Gabrielle Union Recalls Her “Dysfunctional” First Marriage to Ex Chris Howard

When it comes to Gabrielle Union getting candid on her past? Bring it on.
The L.A.'s Finest alum recently opened up about her first marriage to Chris Howard—with whom she tied the knot with in 2001 before calling it quits in 2005, sharing that neither party was faithful during their union.
"In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating," Gabrielle shared during the Jan. 2 episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast. "A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, 'Oh, that's what you're doing? You're going to feel this one,' and I just felt entitled to it as well."
As the 50-year-old noted, she followed by example, sharing that her dad's philosophy when it came to relationships was a broken one, but one she inherited nonetheless.
"Whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want is what I thought," she recalled. "It was just dysfunctional from day one."
As for Chris, the former Jacksonville Jaguars player, he has no ill will toward his ex-wife.
"What I do know is that she appears to be very happy with her new family and she's continued to do very well with her career and activism," Chris—who has been engaged to Sonia Arenatold since 2009—told E! News. "I wish her and her family nothing but best."
These days, Gabrielle and husband Dwyane Wade, who tied the knot in 2014, are raising Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, Xavier, 9—whom the basketball star shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches—and Dwayne's nephew Dahveon Morris, 20. The two are also parents to their daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, 4.
And last year, Gabrielle shared the most valuable knowledge she's learned since becoming a mom.
"The best parenting advice I've been given is to understand that no two journeys are the same, so try to do what's best for YOU and err on the side of love and compassion cuz we're all just fumbling our way thru the best way we know how," she wrote on Instagram on Mothers Day 2022. "Don't judge and certainly don't think that your way is the ONLY way. Be open to learning and evolving while embracing accountability. For all the Moms, Stepmoms, Bonus Moms, Aunties, Neighborhood Hero's, Grandmas and all other caregivers who do this glorious job, CHEERS TO YOU!!!!"