Gabrielle Union Recalls Her “Dysfunctional” First Marriage to Ex Chris Howard

Watch : Gabrielle Union Recalls "Dysfunctional" Marriage to Ex Chris Howard

When it comes to Gabrielle Union getting candid on her past? Bring it on.

The L.A.'s Finest alum recently opened up about her first marriage to Chris Howard—with whom she tied the knot with in 2001 before calling it quits in 2005, sharing that neither party was faithful during their union.

"In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating," Gabrielle shared during the Jan. 2 episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast. "A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, 'Oh, that's what you're doing? You're going to feel this one,' and I just felt entitled to it as well."

As the 50-year-old noted, she followed by example, sharing that her dad's philosophy when it came to relationships was a broken one, but one she inherited nonetheless.

"Whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want is what I thought," she recalled. "It was just dysfunctional from day one."