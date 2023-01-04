Rick Singer Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison for College Admissions Scandal

In their own letter, the defense team noted how Rick's inability to land a job after the scandal has hurt his self-esteem and cited the work he has done to start over in his community.

"His unwanted notoriety has left him unemployable, depriving him of his self-esteem," the defense said. "He has tried to rebuild by volunteering in his community. He has boundless energy and ideas about programming for youth and the underserved. He would be an asset to society if permitted after sentencing to continue his community service efforts."

Rick's sentencing comes after more than 50 people were charged in the scheme. Among the parents and university officials convicted, former Georgetown University tennis coach Gordon Ernst, received two and a half years in prison for taking more than $3 million in bribes. In 2020, Lori and her husband pleaded guilty for securing fraudulent admission to the University of Southern California for their two children, Olivia Jade, 23 and Bella Giannulli, 24.

According to the FBI affidavit obtained by E! News in 2019, Lori and Mossimo "agreed to a pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team—despite the fact that they did not participate in crew—thereby facilitating their admission to USC."

The actress was sentenced to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while Mossimo served almost five months, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Felicity, who was convicted of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in 2019, served 11 days in prison.