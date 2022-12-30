A Night at Woodbury House

Ad
A Woodbury House soiree need not to be missed in the new year. Notable collectors, musicians, savants of the arts and press took their first drink of the newly curated Mayfair gallery over the holidays.
Amidst stories of the rich and elusive works of Richard Hambleton and current works of fellow street artists Blek le Rat, Retna and Futura, observers were encompassed in the stillness of Hambleton's New York Shadowman giants before them, as their history does bleed into one's heart.
Stencil art works woven in by Blek le Rat, one being of the late Andy Warhol was a raw gem in the thoughtfully curated space. Collectors left musing for the future stock of artists that are set to fly with Woodbury House.
Later in the evening a surprise performance by acclaimed multi-platinum hip-hop artist Professor Green provided an intimate evening well spent amongst the most influential fabrics of street art with the finest company, champagne and canapés.
Conversation in the collector's market is hot for these rare pieces now hanging in Banksy's former home. A new era of genuine lively events in Mayfair is upon us going into 2023. Sharp collectors will be frequenting Woodbury House to see what's next and how they can ensure being a part of the action moving forward.
The warmest welcome from Woodbury House—Gallery Director Joseph Bannan, Head of Operations Lauren Barker and founder Steven Sulley—this holiday season indeed. We're fain to experience the new chapter of art and culture this renowned gallery has planned for Mayfair. Visit Woodbury House at www.woodburyhouseart.com.