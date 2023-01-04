T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Marilee Fiebig Appears to Show Social Media Support for Amy Robach's Family

Watch : T.J. Holmes' Wife Marilee Fiebig Slams Husband's "Lack of Discretion"

Marilee Fiebig's social media activity is something you may need to know.

Just days after her estranged husband T.J. Holmes was spotted kissing GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor Amy Robach, Marilee appeared to make her own statement online.

Over New Year's weekend, Marilee appeared to "like" an Instagram photo uploaded by Andrew Shue's son Nate Shum.

"RIDERS ON THE STORM," Nate captioned the pic as he posed with Dad and his brothers Aidan and Wyatt on a family getaway to Montana. "ON TO '23." E! News has reached out to Marilee's team for comment and hasn't heard back.

Andrew, who married Amy in 2010, shares three boys with his ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. His current wife was noticeably absent from the family trip. Instead, she was spotted sharing a steamy kiss with T.J. while in Miami Dec. 29. And just days earlier, the pair was spotted arm-in-arm as they wheeled their luggage through a crowded Atlanta airport.

While it's unclear where Andrew and Amy's relationship stands today, Marilee's marriage to T.J. appears to be over.