Here’s Why Zach Braff Is Calling Ex Florence Pugh a “Legend”

Zach Braff posted a tribute to ex-girlfriend Florence Pugh on Instagram in honor of her 27th birthday. Here’s what the Scrubs actor said about his former flame.

By Daisy Maldonado Jan 04, 2023 7:42 PMTags
CelebritiesZach Braff
Despite their split, Zach Braff more than happy to give a shoutout to Florence Pugh.

The Scrubs actor shared a message on social media celebrating his ex-girlfriend on her 27th birthday on Jan. 3, posting a snap of the Don't Worry Darling star sitting about the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

Alongside the pic, Zach, 47, wrote, "Happy Birthday, Legend."

Florence reposted the actor's story with a white heart emoji.

The former couples' social media interaction comes a few months after the Little Women star revealed that she and Zach had broken up earlier in 2022 after nearly three years together. 

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Florence told Harper's BAZAAR in August, acknowledging the headlines their age gap has made over the year. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."

photos
Brad Pitt's Birthday Dinner With Ines de Ramon

She shared that the breakup still made her emotional, admitting, "I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

But despite the split, the pair have made it clear on social media that they're still on good terms.

Instagram

After Zach shared a post on Instagram in November about a charity auction in which fans could win a Zoom with him and Scrubs co-star Donald Faison, Florence commented, "I'm deffo bidding on this."

The Garden State actor's response was just as cheeky, saying, "@florencepugh I'm certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans…"

