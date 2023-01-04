Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Recalls "Intimidating" First Acting Job on 90210

Watch : Ginny & Georgia Star Brianne Howey on Season 2 & Julia Roberts Comparisons

Brianne Howey didn't have to wait long for a taste of Hollywood success.

After all, the Ginny & Georgia star booked the first ever gig she auditioned for when she nabbed a part on The CW's 90210 in 2010. But while Brianne was thrilled to make a guest appearance during the show's third season, it didn't exactly get off to a smooth start.

"I was so nervous, so intimidated," Brianne told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. "I remember not knowing where to stand. They were like, ‘Brianne, the actors are standing over here, you can go over there.' I think I was standing near the crew."

Brianne eventually figured out where to stand, but she admitted that the experience gave her a false concept of being a working actress in Hollywood.

"Because it was my first audition ever, it creates a very misleading idea of what the industry is going to be like," she explained. "It just seems so easy. What do people complain about?"