Love Without Borders' Aaron and Mael Hit a Relationship Road Bump in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Nothing says road trip like a fun car game.
But for Love Without Borders couple Aaron Motacek and Mael Lucas, an innocent game leads to an uncomfortable situation in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Jan. 4 episode.
While their road trip gets off to a rough start—thanks to Maels' rocky driving and Aaron missing directions—the pair successfully make their way out of the hustle and bustle of Paris. And about two hours into their journey, the two find a hilarious way to pass the time.
As Mael explains in a confessional, "Two gays in the car. What they do? They answer Miss Universe questions."
Aaron dishes out the first question to his partner, asking, "What makes you different from the other girls competing today?" And Mael's response is nothing short of hilarious.
"I really think I'm way prettier than everyone else," the France native jokes. "And unlike the others, I'm fighting all my life for everyone to be happy in the world."
Aaron answers the next question—"Where do you see yourself in the next five years?"—stating that he wants to leave his current field of optometry and start his own. But it's what he doesn't say that leaves Mael questioning their future together.
"He talked about everything except for the relationship," he noted in a confessional. "So, it creates concern and worries. I'm looking for someone that will be committed and really in it with me."
While Mael decides to keep his thoughts to himself at the end of the clip, fans will have to tune in to see how the pair confront this issue.
Watch the full clip above and tune in to Love Without Borders Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past episodes streaming now on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)