Every Gorgeous Photo From Pregnant Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's Tropical Babymoon

The Nope star noted she intends to carry out this theme of rest after the trip, too.

"I will refrain from saying 'soft girl life' or whatever new label the folks are using. && Instead I'll just say that for me the theme is rest because, I can," she continued. "I have spent many seasons sacrificing and I am quite fine with that, I learned that from my father. From both my parents, but my dad takes the cake. I want to be just like him. His life is full and he has given so much. I don't think giving or sacrificing are bad things, it's who I am and that will never change. But every season we are meant to embrace something new."

And Keke is looking forward to this change.

"This season I am going to learn how to really take it easy," she stated. "How to go slow (or slower than I have which is speedy for the average) because it definitely doesn't mean my drive and passion will end, just transform and evolve through a different tool. How will channeling my skill through this pov make me sharper?"

"The point is. Everything that's going to come is already in motion," the True Jackson, VP star added. "All I have to do is enjoy. Be grateful and reap the benefits of those that came before me, all the sacrifices, all the prayers and all the power to be intentional and at EASE."

After reflecting on her post, Keke gave fans an update on her pregnancy. "Wow. I shared a lot," she wrote. "I might delete this. Idk why, but cringeeee. Love my crocs @sza —&& btw this baby moving thing is weirdddddd. slide four is how I feel about that."

