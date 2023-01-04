Every Gorgeous Photo From Pregnant Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's Tropical Babymoon

As Keke Palmer gets ready to welcome her first child, she enjoyed a relaxing getaway with boyfriend Darius Jackson. Scroll on to read her message on embracing "the theme of the season": rest.

Have you seen the photos from Keke Palmer's babymoon? Nope? Well, scroll on down. 

The actress, 29, gave Instagram followers a glimpse into her recent tropical vacation, expressing her mindset heading into her new chapter.

"Happy new year," she captioned the Jan. 3 post. "Baby moon was in full affect. I'm really proud of myself for resting this trip. I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation. I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that's on brand with the theme of the season. Which is, rest."

The photos showed Keke smiling as she bared her baby bump in a tiger print swimsuit, taking in the scenery of the beach and lush greenery, feeding fish and standing in front of an airplane with her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a Darius Daulton. And the couple used their getaway as an opportunity to relax before their new family member arrives.

photos
Keke Palmer's Pregnancy Looks

The Nope star noted she intends to carry out this theme of rest after the trip, too.

"I will refrain from saying 'soft girl life' or whatever new label the folks are using. && Instead I'll just say that for me the theme is rest because, I can," she continued. "I have spent many seasons sacrificing and I am quite fine with that, I learned that from my father. From both my parents, but my dad takes the cake. I want to be just like him. His life is full and he has given so much. I don't think giving or sacrificing are bad things, it's who I am and that will never change. But every season we are meant to embrace something new."

And Keke is looking forward to this change.

"This season I am going to learn how to really take it easy," she stated. "How to go slow (or slower than I have which is speedy for the average) because it definitely doesn't mean my drive and passion will end, just transform and evolve through a different tool. How will channeling my skill through this pov make me sharper?"

"The point is. Everything that's going to come is already in motion," the True Jackson, VP star added. "All I have to do is enjoy. Be grateful and reap the benefits of those that came before me, all the sacrifices, all the prayers and all the power to be intentional and at EASE."

After reflecting on her post, Keke gave fans an update on her pregnancy. "Wow. I shared a lot," she wrote. "I might delete this. Idk why, but cringeeee. Love my crocs @sza —&& btw this baby moving thing is weirdddddd. slide four is how I feel about that."

To see photos from the pair's babymoon, keep scrolling.

Instagram
Mom-to-Be

Keke announced her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live in December. The occasion marked her first time hosting the sketch comedy show and soon she'll be making another debut—into motherhood!

Instagram
Flying Into a New Chapter

While Keke and Darius have kept much of their relationship private, the Akeelah and the Bee star gave fans a glimpse into their romance with this picture from their vacation. Darius also expressed his excitement over getting ready to welcome their bundle of joy, writing on Instagram, "To 2022, thank you for giving me a family."

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

During their trip, the couple enjoyed many relaxing activities, including chilling at the beach. 

Instagram
Tranquil Setting

They also made sure to take in the views. Just look at that gorgeous greenery.

Instagram
Lunch Time

At one point, Keke fed some fish in a nearby pond.

Instagram
Fishy Friends

There they are.

Instagram
Baby Moves

"Btw this baby moving thing is weirdddddd," Keke wrote in her post, "slide four is how I feel about that."

