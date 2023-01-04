Lululemon Belt Bag Restock: Shop Before They Sell Out... Again

The lululemon belt bags are finally back. Shop while you can!

By Marenah Dobin Jan 04, 2023 2:48 PMTags
FashionHandbagsShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsShop FashionE! InsiderLikes
lululemon belt baglululemon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're reading this, stop what you're doing and shop. There are some lululemon belt bags back in stock, but not for long. I repeat: the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is back in stock. I will keep it real with you: a lot of them sold out while I was writing this article. Hurry up and shop! If you're looking for the ultimate It Girl accessory that's just as practical as it is cute, you need one of these bags.

You can wear it on your waist, of course. Or you can rock it as a shoulder bag or even a crossbody, depending on how you adjust the strap. There are lots of possibilities for this hands-free, on-trend style. This is not a drill. Head over to lululemon before these belt bags sell out...again. They always do. Trust me on that.

read
The 40 Most Popular, Top-Rated Products Among Amazon Influencers in 2022

Lululemon Belt Bags

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

If you're asking me, you can never have too many black bags. This one comes in other colors too.

$38
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag

Go cozy with one of these fleece belt bags. I got this in three colors last year and I have been obsessively using them ever since. And, yes you'll get a lot of compliments when you rock one of them too.

$58
lululemon

lululemon Fast and Free Running Belt

This running belt is perfect to carry your top essentials. It comes in a handful of colors and two sizes. Am I runner? No, not really, but I do use this when I am on the go and don't feel like toting a huge bag around. I love this for travel or a day at an amusement park. Click here to check it out in additional colors.

$38
lululemon
$38
More Colors

Still shopping? Check out this $23 four-piece handbag set with 25,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

Latest News

The Traitors' First Trailer Is More Insane Than We Expected

See the Moment Andy Cohen Dropped His First F-Bomb on WWHL

Every Gorgeous Photo From Pregnant Keke Palmer's Tropical Babymoon

Update!

Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off PÜR, ZitSticka,Patchology, and More

Marilee Feibig Slams T.J. Holmes' "Lack of Discretion"

Exclusive

These Married at First Sight Experts Could Save Your Romance

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $189 Wallet for Just $45