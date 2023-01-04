Married at First Sight's Experts Could Save Your Relationship With These Hard Truths

Watch : Married at First Sight Experts Weigh in on Relationships

Do you want to stay married or do you want to get a divorce in 2023?

It's a question five couples will answer once Married at First Sight kicks off a brand-new season Jan. 4. But according to two of the show's longtime experts, the beginning of the year is a time when countless couples take stock of their own relationship and hopefully remember what they committed to.

"Remember what you pledge," Dr. Pepper Schwartz told E! News in an exclusive interview. "You didn't pledge to have a good time. You didn't pledge we have to have great sex. What you did pledge was a commitment through thick and thin. And you owe it to that marriage to keep that front and center."

In simplest terms, marriage is hard work. But according to Pastor Calvin Roberson, the benefits are worth any growing pains.

"I've learned and tell couples now that marriage doesn't work—people work. And quite often, we want the marriage to work," he said. "Sometimes we want to blame the marriage and say the marriage is not working, but it's you. You're not working. You're not doing the things that are necessary. You're not communicating and not being vulnerable."