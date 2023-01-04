Married at First Sight's Experts Could Save Your Relationship With These Hard Truths

Do you want to stay married or do you want to get a divorce in 2023?
It's a question five couples will answer once Married at First Sight kicks off a brand-new season Jan. 4. But according to two of the show's longtime experts, the beginning of the year is a time when countless couples take stock of their own relationship and hopefully remember what they committed to.
"Remember what you pledge," Dr. Pepper Schwartz told E! News in an exclusive interview. "You didn't pledge to have a good time. You didn't pledge we have to have great sex. What you did pledge was a commitment through thick and thin. And you owe it to that marriage to keep that front and center."
In simplest terms, marriage is hard work. But according to Pastor Calvin Roberson, the benefits are worth any growing pains.
"I've learned and tell couples now that marriage doesn't work—people work. And quite often, we want the marriage to work," he said. "Sometimes we want to blame the marriage and say the marriage is not working, but it's you. You're not working. You're not doing the things that are necessary. You're not communicating and not being vulnerable."
Whether people agree to marry their longtime partner or get married to a stranger at first sight as Lifetime cameras roll, Cal argues that every party has to do the work to keep their relationship strong.
"You got to be kind," he shared. "You got to be honest. And you're gonna have to put in the time and don't give up too quickly."
And perhaps the hardest truth to accept is that you (yes, you) are the problem.
"Look at yourself!" Cal said. "Even if you're only 10 percent responsible for the problem, you're 100 percent responsible for your 10 percent so nobody gets out of this thing saying you're blaming someone else."
While these experts have been disappointed with some couples during their 12-season run on Married at First Sight, they have seen success stories.
And although they aren't ready to spill details on the new cast just yet, both Pepper and Cal are proud to be part of a show that celebrates marriage.
"Nobody is doing this just for TV," Cal said. "We actually want to see marriages work. And if that were not the case, I probably would say goodbye because it would be going against my values."
Pepper added, "Neither Cal and I are the slightest bit cynical about relationships. We believe in them. We believe in marriage. We believe in having a lifelong partner…We feel like we change people's lives. And that's enormously satisfying."
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. And keep scrolling to get a first look at the new cast.