Todd Chrisley Teases Bombshell Tell-All Interview Before Prison Sentence

Todd Chrisley is getting in his last word—for now.
Before he and his wife Julie Chrisley report to prison on Jan. 17, Todd will answer all about his family's legal drama in one final interview—conducted by son Chase Chrisley.
"I am looking forward to that interview, not because it's going to be a softball interview," Todd told Chase on the Dec. 29 episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast. "You have said, 'Am I allowed to ask all of the hard questions?' And I said, 'You can ask me anything. I am your daddy.'"
In addition to questions from Chase, fans will be able to submit questions for a Q&A. And as the reality star teased, "Nothing is off-limits."
"Other people that want to interview [me] might say, 'I know this is probably an uncomfortable question,'" Todd added. "No, we're good with the truth. The truth is not uncomfortable for us."
Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, behind bars on Nov. 21 after being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June.
Later this month, the couple will each report to prison to begin serving their sentences. Todd will be placed at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie will go to the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna, Florida.
For his part, Chase, 26, has been apprehensive to discuss his family's legal drama. As he told sister Savannah Chrisley on her Unlocked podcast, "I don't owe the public an explanation."
"I don't need to explain how I feel to anybody," Chase—who got engaged to Emmy Medders in October—continued, "other than the people that I care about and I love."
Following Todd and Julie's sentencing, the family's attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP told E! News on Nov. 22 that the couple plans to appeal their convictions.
"Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid," the attorney's statement read. "Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."