Cheryl Burke Shares Her "Mood" Amid Matthew Lawrence’s Romance With Chilli

Cheryl Burke is dancing into the new year with a specific outlook.
The Dancing With the Stars alum let fans in on how she is feeling stepping into 2023 just a few days after her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence confirmed his new romance with Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.
In a Jan. 2 TikTok, Cheryl sprayed herself with perfume while a sped-up version of Bebe Rexha and David Guetta's "I'm Good (Blue)" played. The lyrics of choice for the clip: "No, baby, nothing's gonna stop us tonight/ ‘Cause I'm good, yeah, I'm feelin' alright/ Baby, I'ma have the best f--kin' night of my life."
Cheryl paired this video with the words, "Mood going into 2023…" And in her caption, she wrote, "#causeimgood."
But that wasn't the only TikTok Cheryl posted that day. In a separate video on Jan. 2, the 38-year-old offered words of reflection on how she is no stranger to being the subject of the news.
In the clip, Cheryl lip-synced to an audio that says, "So, something not that chill happened last night."
"Every morning I woke up to a text saying I'm on TMZ… again," she wrote on the TikTok, adding in the caption. "This was basically a daily text I got from friends and my publicist back in my party days, ha! #thankgodimsober."
TikTok users sent some love her way in the comment section of the videos, "You're bigger than all of this. Oh, the celeb life..." Meanwhile, another added, "You're going to be better off in the long run, feel your feelings for now queen."
A rep confirms to E! News that the TLC member and Matthew are in an exclusive relationship together and are very happy. Fans got a glimpse into their romance on Dec. 31, when the pair shared a joint Instagram post dancing to A-ha's "Take On Me." They captioned the clip, "#NewYearsShenanigans #OnesieGang #WeCute."
Matthew's new romance comes nearly three months after he and Cheryl finalized their divorce after nearly three years of marriage. Cheryl, who filed to end their union on Feb. 18, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.
Since parting ways, Cheryl has been open about the past chapters of their relationship, and the new chapters of her own to come. On Dec. 28, she geared up for the upcoming New Year by penning a note to the future.
"When you see me crying at 11:59pm on NYE don't think it's because I'm sad. It's because i fking MADE IT through the year that did everything it could to try and break me," she wrote in a TikTok video. "And there were a lot of moments I thought it would but here I AM. Ready to move forward to no longer be definition by the past."