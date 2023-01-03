Cheryl Burke Shares Her "Mood" Amid Matthew Lawrence’s Romance With Chilli

Watch : Matthew Lawrence Dating TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Split

Cheryl Burke is dancing into the new year with a specific outlook.

The Dancing With the Stars alum let fans in on how she is feeling stepping into 2023 just a few days after her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence confirmed his new romance with Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.

In a Jan. 2 TikTok, Cheryl sprayed herself with perfume while a sped-up version of Bebe Rexha and David Guetta's "I'm Good (Blue)" played. The lyrics of choice for the clip: "No, baby, nothing's gonna stop us tonight/ ‘Cause I'm good, yeah, I'm feelin' alright/ Baby, I'ma have the best f--kin' night of my life."

Cheryl paired this video with the words, "Mood going into 2023…" And in her caption, she wrote, "#causeimgood."

But that wasn't the only TikTok Cheryl posted that day. In a separate video on Jan. 2, the 38-year-old offered words of reflection on how she is no stranger to being the subject of the news.

In the clip, Cheryl lip-synced to an audio that says, "So, something not that chill happened last night."