Pro Rally Driver Ken Block Dead at 55 After Snowmobile Accident

The car racing world has lost a star.
Ken Block, a rally car driver and YouTuber behind Hoonigan channel has died following an snowmobile accident in Utah, the company he co-founded, Hoonigan Industries confirmed in a statement on Instagram. He was 55 years old.
"It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," the Jan. 2, note read. "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband."
The message, continued, "He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family's privacy at this time while they grieve."
Ken is survived by his wife, Lucy, and their three children.
According to a Jan. 2 Facebook post from Wasatch Country Sheriff's Office, Block was in snowmobiling in on a "steep slope" in Park City, Utah, when the "snowmobile upended, landing on top of him." Authorities noted that he was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries he sustained in the accident, adding that Block's official cause of death will be determined by the Utah medical examiner's office.
"We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected," the post continued. "We thank all of our first responders for their continued service."
In addition to founding the Hoonigan racing team, the five-time X-Games medalist was also a founder of DC Shoes, a company that specializes in footwear for action sports.
Since the news of the RallyCross star's passing, fans and friends have taken to social media to share their grief of the loss.
"Lost a legend too soon.@kblock43 was most definitely a pioneer in our sport and thanks to him he was able to open up our sport to a wider community!" Simon Pagenaud, the 2019 Indy 500 Champion, stated on Twitter. "My thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family."
Reflecting on Block's legacy, one fan tweeted a video of Block racing alongside Lewis Hamilton.
"It's hard to imagine someone with a bigger impact on car culture than Ken Block, his team-up with @LewisHamilton was the stuff of legend." the user wrote on Twitter. "Gone but definitely not forgotten."