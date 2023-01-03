Pro Rally Driver Ken Block Dead at 55 After Snowmobile Accident

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The car racing world has lost a star.

Ken Block, a rally car driver and YouTuber behind Hoonigan channel has died following an snowmobile accident in Utah, the company he co-founded, Hoonigan Industries confirmed in a statement on Instagram. He was 55 years old.

"It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," the Jan. 2, note read. "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband."

The message, continued, "He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family's privacy at this time while they grieve."

Ken is survived by his wife, Lucy, and their three children.