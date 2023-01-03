Ana De Armas, Billy Porter and More Stars to Present at 2023 Golden Globes

Watch : Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix's Blonde

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is unveiling the star-studded presenters list for the 2023 Golden Globes.

Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nicole Byer and Quentin Tarantino will be among those handing out golden statuettes at the Jan. 10 awards show, the HFPA announced in a Jan. 3 press release. Joining the group as well is Ana Gasteyer, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Tracy Morgan and Ana De Armas—who is also nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama for Blonde. More presenters will be unveiled later this week.

As for the host, comedian Jerrod Carmichael will preside over the 80th annual Golden Globes, which marks the award show's return back on television after a year off-air following criticism regarding HFPA's lack of diversity and voting practices. Chloe Flower, who has collaborated in the past with Cardi B and Meek Mill, will perform at the event.