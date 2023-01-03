NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter Marry in Lavish New Year Eve’s Ceremony

Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter said "I do" in a romantic ceremony. Learn about the NASCAR driver’s nuptials, held on New Year’s Eve.

This couple has completed the race to the altar.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter tied the knot during a stunning wedding ceremony Dec. 31.

The couple shared glimpses into their special day, which featured a platform surrounded by candles and white flowers. Bubba and Amanda also posed together in front of a staircase lined with pink flowers and red roses, which complimented Bubba's attire well.

After all, for the occasion, the 29-year-old sported a red, velvet blazer paired with a button up shirt and a black bow tie. As for the bride, Amanda, 28, donned a floor-length gown adorned with sparkles and lace accents.

As they captioned their joint Instagram post, "Happy New Year from the Wallace's!"

Their wedding comes more than one year after the longtime pair got engaged in July 2021. As for where Bubba got down on one knee? He popped the question while the pair were at Latourell Falls in Oregon.

At the time, Bubba took the news to Instagram with a little nod towards the timing of it all.

Instagram

"Soooooo yeah…I have no idea why the hell I waited so long!!" he wrote. "Here's to forever babe, love you @amandacarter17!!"

