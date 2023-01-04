Hannah Brown Shares Her Kitchen Essentials, Including an Amazon Pressure Cooker With 157,700+ Reviews

We interviewed Hannah Brown because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Hannah Brown is busy. The former The Bachelorette star, Dancing With the Stars winner and Miss Alabama USA not only has those titles under her belt, but she'll also be starring in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airing on FOX today, where she'll undergo training exercises with an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives. Like we said, Hannah is busy!

To top it off, she's also been cooking it up in the kitchen lately, so it's only fitting that she shared her kitchen must-have's with E!.

Whether you're a newbie to the cooking game or prefer to have your go-to meal delivered to your doorstep, Hannah's picks are perfect for everyone. She shares what must-have bubbly beverage she keeps stocked in her fridge, the cookbook that she loves for its nutritious and hearty recipes and so much more!

Scroll below to check out what's in Hannah's kitchen, from her favorite almond butter to the housewarming gift her mom bought her that she calls an "essential for anyone who likes to bake."