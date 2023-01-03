Ginny & Georgia Stars Tease What You Should Remember Heading Into Season 2

Hey there, peaches.
We know it's been a minute—678 days, to be exact—since season one of Ginny & Georgia was released on Netflix. So, we asked the show's stars Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Sara Waisglass and Felix Mallard to give us a refresh on what to remember heading into season two, which premieres Jan. 5.
Antonia, who plays mature teenager Ginny Miller, exclusively reminded E! News that when it comes to the show, "two weeks, not two years have passed."
"That means we pick up right where we left off right with the cliffhanger at the end of season one," she continued. "So just remember, it feels like a long time, but to them, it isn't."
Brianne, who plays the titular Georgia, offered up a similar tease, noting, "We are in the throes of it. I would also say don't forget Georgia's real birth name: Mary."
Season one wrapped with Ginny running away with little brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) after learning the truth about her stepfather's death: her mother, Georgia, killed him. And, as season one also revealed, this isn't the first husband that Georgia has taken out.
Of course, there isn't just turmoil between the mother-daughter duo to recall. Sara, who plays Ginny's outgoing BFF Max, told E!, "I think the most important thing to remember is that everyone at the end of season one went through some kind of betrayal. And I think that's very important to take into season two, because everyone's kind of on their own and figuring out their next steps and how to grow from what just happened."
Case in point: At the end of season one, Max found out that Ginny and her twin brother Marcus were hooking up behind her back, which had her feeling very left out. And Felix, who plays the introverted Marcus, predicts that the audience will really resonate with the characters as they "build themselves up after such a tumultuous fallout."
For a peek at the drama to come, watch the season two trailer above or keep scrolling below through the new season's first look photos: