Does Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Want Another Baby? She Says…

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton has high hopes for the future of her family.
After welcoming her four-month-old son Ever James Houghton with husband Israel Houghton in August via surrogate, the E! News co-host recently shared her goal of one day becoming pregnant with a second child.
"I still do have a dream of maternity photos and what that feels like," Adrienne shared on the Jan. 3 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "I want to experience that. I haven't given up hope. I say I'm either like literally the most delusional person or the most hopeful human being."
Adrienne also recalled how she went through eight IVF fertility treatment cycles over the course of six years on her journey to become a mother. "I had my last embryo," she told host Jennifer Hudson. "They were like, 'You can either put it your body,' which I had done that before and I had miscarried multiple times. And they finally were like, 'Would you consider surrogacy?'"
And though she didn't picture surrogacy as a part of her parenthood journey, the 39-year-old revealed that she "would not change a thing about it."
"I think that's one of the things that hurts us the most in life," Adrienne shared, "is the idea of how it's supposed to be."
These days, Adrienne is loving life as a new mom, so much so that she got a second phone just to take pictures of her son. Not to mention, she also loves praising his every milestone.
Adrienne joked, "I'm that mom, which I swore I wasn't gonna be, that's like, 'Oh, he's advanced. He can talk.'"
