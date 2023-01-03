The View Reunites Star Jones, Meredith Vieira and More Co-Hosts to Honor Barbara Walters

Watch : Barbara Walters Dead at 93

The View is reflecting on the life of an undeniable legend.

After Barbara Walters passed away at the age of 93 on Dec. 30, co-hosts from over the years appeared on the Jan. 3 episode to pay tribute to the daytime talk show's creator.

In addition to current hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin, former co-host Debbie Matenopoulos joined the roundtable to honor Walters. Plus, Star Jones and Meredith Vieira appeared remotely to share their favorite memories of the legend.

"She very much defied sexism and she defied ageism," Behar—the only original panelist—said. "She went right into the jaws of the lion."

As Behar noted, Walters' decision to create the talk show would set a precedent.

"She started The View when she was 68 years old," Behar continued. "There are very few people who start a new career at that age. And she had no mentors or role models because she was the original role model for everybody else, so we have to give the woman a lot of credit. She was not just a friend to us, but she was really one of a kind and very important to the industry."