Naomi Campbell Kicks Off 2023 by Sharing Rare Photos of Her Daughter

Naomi Campbell's year is already off to a good start.
The supermodel shared photos from her New Year's Eve celebration, which included rare pics with her 19-month-old daughter.
One sweet snap showed the tot, whose name she has yet to reveal, sitting peacefully at the beach as she and Naomi waved at the ocean. Another pic featured the 52-year-old—clad in a gorgeous white dress and long cape—holding her baby as they entered a New Year's Eve party together.
"Happy New Year! Darlings May God keep you and your family happy and healthy throughout the year," she captioned her Jan. 2 post. "May God's presence never leaves your heart. To each new chapter of your life, may the Lord grant you His grace and strength in 2023 Happy New Year! !!"
Since welcoming her little one back in May 2021, Naomi has shared only small glimpses into her life as a mom.
"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," the fashionista wrote while announcing the news. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."
Then, last February, Naomi's daughter made her British Vogue debut, with the two of them gracing the March 2022 cover issue.
"I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her," Naomi told the outlet, adding that her daughter has met her close friends Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington. "But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done."
And it only keeps getting better.
"She's a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I'm told she's very alert for her age," she gushed. "She's just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She's almost talking. I think she might walk before she crawls. And she's got six teeth already."