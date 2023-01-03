Why Lamar Odom Is "Afraid" to Fight for Another Chance With Ex Khloe Kardashian

Watch : Lamar Odom Wishes He "PROTECTED" Khloe Kardashian

For Lamar Odom, shooting his shot is easier said than done.

More than seven years after finalizing his divorce from Khloe Kardashian, the former NBA player shared how much affection he still has for his ex-wife. When asked on TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians if Khloe, 38, was the love of his life, Lamar, 43, didn't hesitate in his answer.

"I think so," he said. "With all those other women I was with, none of them made me feel secure enough."

So, if Khloe asked him for another chance, would he jump through hoops to make it work?

"I'd be like, ‘Where? When?' Of course I would," he shared. "I'm not a loser, and I feel like I lost. I would love to just take Khloe out to dinner. To be her friend."

But during the special, which premiered Jan. 2, Lamar said he hasn't reached out about a friendly meal or meeting.