Why Lamar Odom Is "Afraid" to Fight for Another Chance With Ex Khloe Kardashian

Seven years after their divorce, former NBA player Lamar Odom looked back on relationship with Khloe Kardashian and explained why The Kardashians star may be the love of his life.

By Mike Vulpo Jan 03, 2023 6:37 PMTags
Keeping Up With The KardashiansLamar OdomKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebritiesKhloe Kardashian
Watch: Lamar Odom Wishes He "PROTECTED" Khloe Kardashian

For Lamar Odom, shooting his shot is easier said than done. 

More than seven years after finalizing his divorce from Khloe Kardashian, the former NBA player shared how much affection he still has for his ex-wife. When asked on TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians if Khloe, 38, was the love of his life, Lamar, 43, didn't hesitate in his answer.

"I think so," he said. "With all those other women I was with, none of them made me feel secure enough." 

So, if Khloe asked him for another chance, would he jump through hoops to make it work?

"I'd be like, ‘Where? When?' Of course I would," he shared. "I'm not a loser, and I feel like I lost. I would love to just take Khloe out to dinner. To be her friend."

But during the special, which premiered Jan. 2, Lamar said he hasn't reached out about a friendly meal or meeting.

photos
Lamar Odom's Happy Times On and Off the Court

"I'm too shy and I'm a Scorpio and I hate being told ‘no' and being denied," he said. "I'm afraid." 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/

Regardless of what happens with him and Khloe, Lamar is hopeful his ex can find the right man as she raises True Thompson, 4, and her 4-month-old son with ex Tristan Thompson.

"Hopefully the next guy in her life will do a lot better," he said. "Hopefully she learned from me and Tristan." 

Throughout their four-year marriage, Lamar made appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and starred in the spinoff Khloe & Lamar. But in his latest interview, Lamar shared he was unfaithful to his wife.

"I was having full-blown relationships on the road, and my wife is Khloe Kardashian," he said. "It's buggin'. I'm laughing out of embarrassment."

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Ben Affleck Wedding Photos

2

Prince Harry Makes Shocking New Allegations Against Royal Family

3

Kim Kardashian Showcases Her Natural Hair Length in Relatable TikTok

In 2015, or two years after their breakup, his life turned upside down when he was put on life support after a near-fatal overdose. Despite their separation, Khloe rushed to Lamar's side as he fought for his life.

"She'd wipe my ass," he said about his ex's care. "It don't get realer than that. And she would bring me pictures of my mother and my grandmother to help me with my memory. Definitely a keeper."

Now, the former Los Angeles Lakers player says he is stronger than ever. "I'm more focused than I ever was in my championship years," he said. "I got the same focus. I don't live life like a druggie anymore."

TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians is streaming now on Hulu.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Ben Affleck Wedding Photos

2

Prince Harry Makes Shocking New Allegations Against Royal Family

3

Kim Kardashian Showcases Her Natural Hair Length in Relatable TikTok

4
Exclusive

What You Should Remember Ahead of Ginny & Georgia Season 2

5

Buffalo Bills Share Update on Damar Hamlin After Cardiac Arrest

Latest News

Exclusive

What You Should Remember Ahead of Ginny & Georgia Season 2

Does Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Want Another Baby? She Says…

14 Essentials For Celebrating The Festival of Sleep in Comfy Style

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Manifested Her New Beauty Role

The View Reunites Past Co-Hosts to Honor Late Barbara Walters

Naomi Campbell Kicks Off 2023 by Sharing Rare Photos of Her Daughter

16 Stylish Amazon Products You Need if You Hate Cold Weather