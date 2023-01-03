Kim Kardashian Showcases Her Natural Hair Length in Relatable TikTok

Watch : Kim Kardashian Showcases Her Natural Hair on TikTok

Kim Kardashian is showing a rare side of herself.

When it comes to The Kardashians star's beauty and fashion, there's no denying she always opts for a glitzy and glamorous getup. But the SKKN by Kim founder recently gave fans a look at what she looks when her hair and makeup are undone.

Ahead of dying her hair brunette for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, she showcased the natural state of her honey-colored tresses in a TikTok video posted to her shared account with her 9-year-old daughter, North West.

In the short clip of the mother-daughter duo singing the Christmas classic "Baby, It's Cold Outside," Kim sported fresh-out-of-the-shower hair. The reality TV star's wet strands were not only extension-free and also slightly thinner in texture but she had shoulder-length locks. Considering she's been photographed with waist-length hair for quite some time, her natural cut came as a surprise.