Listen Up, Pogues: Outer Banks Season 3 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Netflix released a first look and a premiere date for season three of Outer Banks. Everything you need to know here.

Get ready for the treasure hunt of your lives.

Outer Banks season three will officially premiere on Netflix Feb. 23 and will feature the Pogues—played by Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow and Carlacia Grant—living a carefree existence on a deserted island. However, their paradise is soon thwarted by a new race for, you guessed it, gold—and the streamer teases that it'll have the friend group "quite literally running for their lives."

"They're broke and far from home, they can't trust anyone, Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) are hungry for revenge, and there's a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty," Netflix's description reads. "Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it's the Pogues against the world—and the only way out is together."

And if that's not enough to get you excited for season three, creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke told TUDUM, "The stakes are ramping up. The Pogues realize that their adventures in the first two seasons were merely the prelude to the granddaddy of all treasure hunts."

February can't come soon enough!

For a closer look at the adventure to come, keep reading:

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Welcome to Poguelandia

It looks like the Pogues are here to stay.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Hiding Out

The gang's paradise is briefly thwarted, as they're seen keeping a low profile in this season three snap.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
A Reason to Celebrate

Did they discover more gold? We hope so.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
A Little Drama

John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) seem shocked in this dramatic scene in a cave.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Kiara and JJ

Kiara (Madison Bailey) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) take in golden hour together.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Cleo and Pope

Cleo (Carlacia Grant) and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) share a moment on a boat.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Introducing Carlos Singh

Andy McQueen is set to play a Caribbean Don looking for treasure in season three.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Dressed to the Nines

Did Kiara abandon Poguelandia? Only time will tell.

