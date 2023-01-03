Jeremy Renner In ICU After Suffering "Blunt Chest Trauma" During Snow Plowing Accident

New information on Jeremy Renner's condition has emerged.

Days after the Hawkeye actor was hospitalized following a snow plowing accident, his rep is sharing an update on his health.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023," the rep told Deadline. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office previously noted they responded to a traumatic injury around Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada—where Renner previously told Reno Gazette Journal he has a home—at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 1. The sheriff's office said they then worked with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to have Renner transported via care flight to a local hospital.

The sheriff's office confirmed that the Marvel star was the only one involved in the accident and that its major accident investigation team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident.