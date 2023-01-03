Buffalo Bills Share Update on Damar Hamlin After He Suffered Cardiac Arrest During Game

Watch : Sunday Night Football Prep With E!

The Buffalo Bills have shared more insight on Damar Hamlin's incident on the field.

Hours after the NFL star, 24, suddenly collapsed during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, his team released a statement on his condition.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals," a Bills statement shared to Twitter Jan. 3 read. "His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

Hamlin's friend and marketing rep, Jordon Rooney, also shared an update after Hamlin was rushed to the hospital, writing, "His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests."

The confirmation on the athlete's condition comes hours after he received medical care following his sudden fall during the game. Medical professionals administered CPR for more than 10 minutes as his teammates surrounded Hamlin.