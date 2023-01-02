Prince Harry Makes Shocking New Allegations Against Royal Family in Bombshell Interviews

Watch : Prince Harry "Hated" His Response to Meghan's Mental Health Crisis

Prince Harry is sharing his truth.

Ahead of the release of his memoir Spare—releasing on Jan. 10—the Duke of Sussex is scheduled to appear in two new interviews where he candidly discussed his strained relationship with his family as well as his decision to speak out against the false tabloid stories published about him and wife Meghan Markle.

"Every single time I tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," Harry told Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, airing on Jan. 8. "You know, the family motto is 'never complain, never explain' it's just a motto and it doesn't really hold."

Harry then went on to note the different ways the royal family is often protected in the media against false narratives—which echoed an earlier claim revealed in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

"Through leaks, they will speak or have a conversation with the correspondent and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story," he continued, "and at the bottom of it they will say they reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment, but the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting."