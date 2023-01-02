Robin Roberts Announces 2023 Wedding Plans With Partner Amber Laign

Wedding bells are in Robin Roberts' future.
The Good Morning America anchor revealed on Jan. 2 that she and longtime partner Amber Laign plan to get married in 2023.
"I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet—I'm saying yes to marriage," Roberts told motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein in a video that she posted on her Instagram. "We're getting married this year."
"It was something we had talked about but we had put it off, she became ill," Roberts continued, referencing Laign's battle with breast cancer. "It is saying yes to that, and that next chapter."
In addition to the interview clip, Roberts, 62, shared on IG, "Saying YES to marriage in 2023. Always a joy to chat with @gabbybernstein…she joined us LIVE with a manifestation challenge to realize your dreams in the new year. #marriage #manifestation #loveislove."
Roberts, who has been with Laign since 2005, first announced her partner's health struggles in early 2022.
"At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer," Roberts revealed last February. "She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy."
"She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges, like my journey with cancer," she continued. "It's my turn now to be there for her like she was for me."
In July, Roberts shared that Laign had completed radiation therapy. "We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers," she said on social media over the summer. "Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time. This is indeed my #mondaymotivation."
Roberts beat breast cancer herself in 2007 after undergoing surgery.