Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton Ring In New Year With Mashup of "Wrecking Ball" & "I Will Always Love You"

We can't stop listening to this iconic duet.

Miley Cyrus teamed up with her godmother Dolly Parton to ring in 2023 on NBC's second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special in Miami on Dec. 31—and the night was full of electric performances.

From "Jolene" to Joan Jett's "I Love Rock 'n Roll," the duo was magic every time, however, it's Miley and Dolly's medley of their respective hit songs, "Wrecking Ball" and "I Will Always Love You." that has fans begging for more.

Their performance started off with the duo singing the "Plastic Hearts" singer's 2013 emotional ballad, with Dolly changing the lyrics from "I will always want you" to "I will always love you" before belting the lyrics to her own song.

On Twitter, fans shared their enthusiasm over the mashup, with one user writing, "Dolly Parton singing Wrecking Ball with Miley Cyrus and then transitioning straight into I Will Always Love You is how we should all begin the new year."

Another fan said, "This Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton medley is one of the greatest performances of all time."