Three 6 Mafia Rapper Gangsta Boo Dead at 43

Gangsta Boo, rap pioneer and member of hip hop group Three 6 Mafia, has died at the age of 43, E! News has confirmed.
"Gangsta Boo, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was pronounced dead on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in her hometown of Memphis, TN at the age of 43," her rep exclusively told E! News in a statement on Jan. 2. "She was a pioneer of female rap collaborating with artists such as Eminem, E-40, OutKast, Lil Jon, Krayzie Bone, Gucci Mane, GloRilla, Latto and many other huge names in hip hop and R&B."
Due to the ongoing investigation, specifics regarding her cause of death have not been released. An autopsy is being performed, her rep confirmed.
Gangsta Boo's mother, Veronica Mitchell, and her family added, "The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo' Mitchell. The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one."
Gangsta Boo's label mate DJ Paul posted a photo of the late star as a tribute, prompting many music icons to send condolences.
"MAN WE WAS JUS TOGETHER 3 WEEKS AGO," Lil Jon commented. "REST WELL QUENN."
Ludacris, 2 Chainz, Big Boi and many others also shared sentiments in the comment section following the tragic news of her passing.
Last week, Gangsta Boo filmed an unreleased video, "Imma Mack," with fellow Memphis artist Drumma Boy, who told E! News, "Gangsta Boo was like a sister to me and told the world about me the way my blood brother did. We both are Leos and share the same energy towards unity and seeing people happy! This is just such a devastating loss cuz she always wanted to see others win! RIP to the Queen of Memphis, forever my sister."