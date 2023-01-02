Jeremy Renner in "Critical But Stable" Condition After Snow Plowing Accident

Details about Jeremy Renner's condition have been revealed after he suffered a recent accident.
The Marvel actor is currently hospitalized due to sustaining injuries from a snow plow while in Reno, Nevada on New Year's Day. Jeremy's representative, Sam Mast, recently shared gave an update on the 51-year-old's health status.
"We can confirm Jeremy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today," the representative told NBC News on Jan. 1. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."
A few weeks prior to his accident, the Hawkeye star had taken to social media to share a bit of his time enjoying the snow at Lake Tahoe, where according to the Reno Gazette-Journal, he owns a home that's about 25 miles from Reno.
On Dec. 13, Jeremy—who shares daughter Ava Berlin, 9, with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco—shared a photo on Twitter of a car being covered in snow, writing: "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke."
And the actor's holiday trip did not end there, a week ago, Jeremy shared various clips of himself behind a snow plow driving on his Instagram Stories. One of his post included the caption, "Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids."
Jeremy is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, debuting his character in the 2011 film Thor. He then went on to become a fan favorite in the subsequent Avengers movies and most recently starred in his own Disney+ series Hawkeye.
In addition to this, he is also currently starring in the Taylor Sheridan series Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+, which begins airing its second season on January 15.