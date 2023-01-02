See the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Festive New Year's Eve Celebrations

Watch : Kim Kardashian Seemingly SHUTS DOWN Photoshop Claims

New year, new epic festivities from the Kardashian-Jenners.

The family closed out 2022 with a bang, as they rang in the New Year in fabulous style. While Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner kicked off 2023 with a party-filled celebration in Aspen, Colo., Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian opted for a cozy-chic vibe in Los Angeles.

For their girls' night out, Kendall and Kylie made temperatures rise in Aspen, as they both donned skin-tight ensembles.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder slipped into a daring black catsuit that featured a plunging neckline and see-through material. She paired the look with matching pointed-toe pumps, a fuzzy coat and a bold red wine lip color. Kendall also wore a form-fitting outfit, donning a long-sleeve bodysuit with sheer pantyhose and layers of chunky gold bangles. The supermodel styled the getup with a vibrant orange striped coat.

The Jenner sisters enjoyed a night out with close friends Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou.