See the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Festive New Year's Eve Celebrations

While Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner enjoyed a fabulous night out in Aspen, Colo., Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian opted for a cozy-chic vibe in LA.

New year, new epic festivities from the Kardashian-Jenners.

The family closed out 2022 with a bang, as they rang in the New Year in fabulous style. While Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner kicked off 2023 with a party-filled celebration in Aspen, Colo., Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian opted for a cozy-chic vibe in Los Angeles.

For their girls' night out, Kendall and Kylie made temperatures rise in Aspen, as they both donned skin-tight ensembles.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder slipped into a daring black catsuit that featured a plunging neckline and see-through material. She paired the look with matching pointed-toe pumps, a fuzzy coat and a bold red wine lip color. Kendall also wore a form-fitting outfit, donning a long-sleeve bodysuit with sheer pantyhose and layers of chunky gold bangles. The supermodel styled the getup with a vibrant orange striped coat.

The Jenner sisters enjoyed a night out with close friends Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou.

Stars Celebrating New Year's Eve 2022

As for Kim, Khloe and Kourtney? The trio had a more low-key get-together.

Sharing a carousel of images on Instagram of their at-home celebration, Khloe shared a photo of her and True Thompson, 4, twinning in black dresses. Another picture showed the mother-daughter posing for a selfie, as True wore a gold crown with "NYE" emblazoned in black glitter.

Khloe also snapped photos with her BFFS Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq, in addition to sharing a polaroid of Kim and Khadijah blowing a kiss at the camera and flashing the peace sign.

But of course, we're only scratching the surface here. 

Keep scrolling to see how Kourtney and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners kicked off 2023 below. (And click here for details on how other celebs celebrated NYE.)

Instagram
Last Selfie of 2022

Before the clock struck midnight, Kourtney Kardashian shared a sexy selfie video of herself. 

Instagram
Outfit Check

Kendall Jenner showcases her chic NYE style.

Instagram
Khloe's Mini Me

Name a more iconic duo!

Instagram
Dressed to Impress

Kylie strikes a pose on a staircase to display her plunging catsuit.

Instagram
NYE Decor

Kim Kardashian snaps a photo of her family's festive accessories.

Instagram
Lucky No. 3

Khloe Kardashian snaps a sweet selfie with her BFFs Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq.

Instagram
Hair Flip

Kendall gives her hair a refresh, tousling her tresses at the dinner table. 

Instagram
Nailed It

Kourtney took a moment to highlight her sparkly manicure, alongside Charli D'Amelio and stepchildren Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya's nails.

Instagram
Pop, Fizz, Clink

Stassie Karanikolaou raises her glass, as she celebrates NYE with Kylie, Kendall and Hailey in Aspen.

Instagram
Spreading Cheer

"Happy New Year," Kendall captioned her Instagram Stories. "Sending so much love."

Instagram
Perfect Pout

Kylie Jenner captures Hailey Bieber re-applying her brand, Rhode Beauty's lip gloss. "Always on brand," Kylie quipped of the moment.

