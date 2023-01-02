See the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Festive New Year's Eve Celebrations

New year, new epic festivities from the Kardashian-Jenners.
The family closed out 2022 with a bang, as they rang in the New Year in fabulous style. While Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner kicked off 2023 with a party-filled celebration in Aspen, Colo., Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian opted for a cozy-chic vibe in Los Angeles.
For their girls' night out, Kendall and Kylie made temperatures rise in Aspen, as they both donned skin-tight ensembles.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder slipped into a daring black catsuit that featured a plunging neckline and see-through material. She paired the look with matching pointed-toe pumps, a fuzzy coat and a bold red wine lip color. Kendall also wore a form-fitting outfit, donning a long-sleeve bodysuit with sheer pantyhose and layers of chunky gold bangles. The supermodel styled the getup with a vibrant orange striped coat.
The Jenner sisters enjoyed a night out with close friends Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou.
As for Kim, Khloe and Kourtney? The trio had a more low-key get-together.
Sharing a carousel of images on Instagram of their at-home celebration, Khloe shared a photo of her and True Thompson, 4, twinning in black dresses. Another picture showed the mother-daughter posing for a selfie, as True wore a gold crown with "NYE" emblazoned in black glitter.
Khloe also snapped photos with her BFFS Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq, in addition to sharing a polaroid of Kim and Khadijah blowing a kiss at the camera and flashing the peace sign.
But of course, we're only scratching the surface here.
Keep scrolling to see how Kourtney and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners kicked off 2023 below. (And click here for details on how other celebs celebrated NYE.)