Miley Cyrus Releasing New Music on Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth's Birthday

Miley Cyrus is coming into 2023 like a wrecking ball.

Before ringing in the New Year, the pop star surprised her Instagram followers by announcing there is new music on the horizon. Putting it simply, she captioned her Dec. 31 post, "NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE."

Miley even shared a small portion of the tune, titled "Flowers," as she sang the lyrics: "I can love me better than you can."

The 30-year-old also announced that her track will come out on Jan. 13, which happens to be her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's birthday. While Miley has yet to comment on whether or not her new music was meant to coincide with her ex's birthday, it's clear from the lyrics she teased that the song is riddled with meaning.

Plus, the month of January holds significance for the former married couple, who finalized their divorce in January 2020. At the time, a source close to Liam told E! News that they were both looking forward to closing this chapter in their lives.