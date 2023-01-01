Miley Cyrus Releasing New Music on Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth's Birthday

Miley Cyrus is coming into 2023 like a wrecking ball.
Before ringing in the New Year, the pop star surprised her Instagram followers by announcing there is new music on the horizon. Putting it simply, she captioned her Dec. 31 post, "NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE."
Miley even shared a small portion of the tune, titled "Flowers," as she sang the lyrics: "I can love me better than you can."
The 30-year-old also announced that her track will come out on Jan. 13, which happens to be her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's birthday. While Miley has yet to comment on whether or not her new music was meant to coincide with her ex's birthday, it's clear from the lyrics she teased that the song is riddled with meaning.
Plus, the month of January holds significance for the former married couple, who finalized their divorce in January 2020. At the time, a source close to Liam told E! News that they were both looking forward to closing this chapter in their lives.
"It's a relief for both of them that they can move on legally from one another and fully put this behind them," the insider said. "They are both very much ready to untangle whatever affairs were left to figure out."
The Hunger Games actor filed for divorce in August 2019 after less than a year of marriage. Two weeks prior, the two publicly announced their break-up, with Miley's rep telling E! News they both agreed to separate.
"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," the singer's rep noted. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart."
Since calling it quits, the two have kept details of their split out of the spotlight. However, the "Mother's Daughter" artist shared a glimpse inside her road to healing after heartbreak exactly one year after the news broke.
"I'm a very logical person," she said on Apple Music's Essentials Radio with Zane Lowe, per People. "And I really try to not get lost in emotion, because our emotion lies to us. Our emotion sometimes makes us believe that every thought that we think is real."
She continued, "And I remember at a time we're dealing with heartbreak it's like, 'I'm never going to be the same again.' You know? 'My life is...' all of these things I was telling myself; it's just not true."
Miley and Liam have both struck up new romances.
The "Slide Away" singer has since moved on with Liily Drummer, Maxx Morando, who she's been dating for nearly a year. Liam has also been going strong with his girlfriend of three years, Gabriella Brooks.
With Jan. 13 only a couple of weeks away, it's only a matter of time before fans find out what Miley's new song is all about.