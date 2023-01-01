Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat Hospitalized After Suffering Neck Injury During Game

After a headfirst tackle in the first quarter, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was taken to the hospital for "precautionary reasons," the NFL team said in a statement.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 01, 2023 8:18 PMTags
SportsFootballCelebritiesInjury And Illness
Watch: Sunday Night Football Prep With E!

The New Year's Day football game was cut short for Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat.

During the Eagles' face-off against their rivals, the New Orleans Saints, the professional athlete was carted off the field and taken to a nearby hospital after receiving a neck injury during a collision in the first quarter.

"Eagles DE Josh Sweat has been transported to a local hospital with a neck injury for precautionary reasons," the Philadelphia Eagles said in a Twitter statement on Jan. 1. "He has movement in all extremities."

According to NBC Sports, after Sweat tackled Saints fullback, Adam Prentice, headfirst at the end of a third-down conversion, he didn't get up from the ground. Medical personnel then attended to Sweat following the collision and stayed on the field for several minutes before moving him onto a stretcher and lifting him off the field.

ESPN reported that the Eagles team rushed by the 25-year-old's side to show their support for him.

photos
Football Movies & TV Shows

In addition to receiving an outpour of love from his teammates, the sports outlet noted that Sweat appeared to be in good spirits before being taken into the tunnel, as he raised his arm to the crowd while they were chanting his name.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Megan Fox "Seeking a Girlfriend"

2

Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat Hospitalized After Neck Injury

3

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Kicks Off 2023 With ER Trip

According to Yahoo Sports, Sweat is having a career season high with 11 sacks in 15 games, noting that he's one of four players to have nine or more sacks for a 13-2 Eagles team. And in 2021, he earned his first Pro Bowl berth.

At this time, there have been no additional updates on Sweat's health.

Trending Stories

1

Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Megan Fox "Seeking a Girlfriend"

2

Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat Hospitalized After Neck Injury

3

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Kicks Off 2023 With ER Trip

4

You'll Be Amazed By These Secrets About Cruel Intentions

5

Is Nick Cannon Getting a Vasectomy After Baby No. 12? He Says...

Latest News

Tish Cyrus "Headed Into the New Year Happy" With BF Dominic Purcell

Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat Hospitalized After Neck Injury

Is Nick Cannon Getting a Vasectomy After Baby No. 12? He Says...

Sara Bareilles Is Engaged to Joe Tippett: See Her Ring

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Kicks Off 2023 With ER Trip

See Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai Celebrate NYE in Style

See How Olivia Wilde, Mindy Kaling and More Celebrated New Year's Eve