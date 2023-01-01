Sara Bareilles Is Engaged to Joe Tippett: See Her Ring

Sara Bareilles kicked off 2023 on a high note.
The "Love Song" artist celebrated the New Year with an engagement, sharing on Instagram that her boyfriend of five years, Joe Tippett, popped the big question.
"Yes to marrying this man," she captioned her Dec. 31 post. "It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES. @joetipps you are exactly who I want."
Sara, 43, gushed that the longer she's known the 40-year-old, the more her heart has grown fond of him. "You have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love," she continued her message. "And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding. What a gift you are."
The singer concluded her post, "Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you."
To announce her engagement, Sara also shared a sweet photo of her and Joe staring into each other's eyes, as she flashed her gold engagement ring.
The "I Choose You" singer received an outpouring of love in the comments section, with Mandy Moore writing, "Congrats," alongside several heart emojis.
Author Glennon Doyle replied, "Oh. this makes me happy. beautiful perfect beloved sara. how wonderful," while singer Heather Headley added, "Yessssssss from me!!!! Yes!! I'm so happy for you!! Congratulations!! Forget the baker…you're now going to be Joe's WIFE!!!"
Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles shared, "Congratulations gorgeous Loves!!!! Onward indeed in all things!!!"
The Grammy winner and Joe's love story dates back to 2015. The two first met while together on the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly's 2007 film Waitress. Sara wrote the score, while Joe played the main character's husband before it made its Broadway run.
Two years after meeting each other, the couple made their red carpet debut on the opening night of All the Fine Boys in 2017.
Back in 2020, Sara admitted that she was afraid finding love would impact her music in a negative way. However, it was quite the opposite.
"I had a fear that if I was happy and content in a relationship that I would stop writing music," she told People at the time. "But now I am seeking and wandering in partnership."