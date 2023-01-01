Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Kicks Off 2023 With Trip to Emergency Room

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Gets Birthday LOVE From Daughter Ava

Ava Phillippe spent the last few hours of 2022 in the emergency room.

The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe shared a photo of herself getting treated for an injury on New Year's Eve, hours before the start of 2023.

"Starting the new year off with a bang…well, more like a *pop*…in my ankle," she captioned her Instagram post. "All because my clumsy self tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels."

"Currently feeling quite blessed to have a superstar friend and ER buddy like @jadensanders_ in my life," she continued. "She seriously kept me giggling for all the hours we waited & only left my side once to go get us some cozy, dry clothes. Love you, J."

Ava went on to ask her followers to share their New Year's resolutions with her, noting that she is adding "be gentler with my body" to her list.

"I would love to read them while keeping my ankle propped up in bed!" she added. "​​​​​​Wishing peace, love, & good health for all of you in 2023."