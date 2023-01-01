See Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai Celebrate New Year's Eve in Style

Watch : Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her & Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai is following in her fashionable footsteps.

The supermodel shared a fabulous photo of her 2-year-old celebrating New Year's Eve in a stylish holiday look.

In the candid snapshot, which hid Khai's face from the camera, the toddler rocked a festive black and gold-printed outfit that she paired with a bedazzled Prada handbag. The luxury accessory featured crystal embellishments in a glimmering gold hue that was perfect for the occasion.

Gigi also showcased parts of her cozy-chic ensemble, in which she appeared to wear a beige sweater dress.

"Happy New Year, y'all!" the 27-year-old captioned her post. "Sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best."

While Gigi has kept her Khai out of the spotlight, she recently shared a rare update on her daughter's milestones.

"The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun," Gigi—who shares Khai with ex Zayn Malik—told Sunday Today last September. "And she's a blessing."