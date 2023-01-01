Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Dead at 45 After Cancer Battle

Days after drummer Jeremiah Green's stage 4 cancer diagnosis was shared publicly, Modest Mouse announced the co-founder's death.

The music industry has lost a beloved member.

Jeremiah Green, drummer and co-founder of Modest Mouse, died on Dec. 31 after a battle with cancer. He was 45.

"I don't know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah," the band announced on Instagram. "He laid down to rest and simply faded out."

"I'd like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn't the time. These will come later, and from many people," the message continued. "Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you."

Green's death comes just days after his cancer diagnosis was shared publicly. "Hi. Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp," Modest Mouse singer Isaac Brock wrote on the band's Instagram Dec. 28. "Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he's currently in treatment."

"Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy," Brock continued, "so if you would be so kind as to send 'good vibes' ( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great."

After Green's death was announced on Dec. 31, many fans, friends and fellow artists took to social media to honor him.

"The great Jeremiah Green," musician Johnny Marr tweeted. "My friend, bandmate, and the most creative musician I ever met."

 

