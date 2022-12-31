Foo Fighters Honor Taylor Hawkins' Legacy as They Look Toward the Band's Future

Watch : Taylor Hawkins' Wife Speaks Out 2 Months After His Death

Foo Fighters will continue to make music while keeping Taylor Hawkins in their hearts.

On Dec. 31, nine months after their drummer's shocking death at age 50, the rock group, led by frontman Dave Grohl, released a special New Year's Eve statement on Instagram. While reflecting on the "most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known," the group is looking ahead to continue their work in the future while honoring their late bandmate's legacy.

"Without Taylor, we would never have become the band that we were," they said, "and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward."

The message continued, "We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again—and we will soon—he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

Grohl, a fellow drummer, formed Foo Fighters in Seattle in 1994 after his former band Nirvana disbanded following the death of legendary singer Kurt Cobain. Hawkins, who played drums on tour with Alanis Morissette, joined Foo Fighters in 1997.