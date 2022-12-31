Too Hot to Handle's Seb & Kayla Clarify the Current State of Their Relationship

Seb and Kayla know how to keep us guessing.
The pair, who left season four of Netflix's experimental dating show Too Hot to Handle as a couple, have tried their best to keep their flame ignited since departing the retreat—but it hasn't been easy for Scotland-based Seb and Los Angeles-based Kayla.
"The long distance was stressful," Seb said on the Reality with Will Njobvu podcast Dec. 30. "You're back to normal. You're back to reality. You've come off a show filming with a bunch of hot people. I came off loving a girl. And it's back to reality."
However, it wasn't for a lack of effort.
"What I tried to do at first was fly straight to Scotland," Kayla revealed. "I stayed there for almost two months. That was overwhelming. I don't have a life there. I don't have friends there. Did I get extremely close with his family? Yes. I love them to this day and they love me. But it was just so hard. It wasn't doable at the time."
So, where do things stand now?
Kayla calls their current status a "situationship," explaining that things with Seb are "complicated, but we're exclusive."
Seb further explained that the parameters of Too Hot to Handle made things extra difficult for them.
"We filmed it a year ago," the 24-year-old racing driver explained. "For a full year, we've had to be confidential. We couldn't post each other, we couldn't be seen with each other."
That didn't mean that Seb and Kayla played by the rules, though, with Seb revealing, "We met up a few times in L.A., she came to Scotland. I don't think anyone caught on."
When any inquisitive on-lookers would ask how the couple met, Kayla joked that she'd tell them, "I met him on vacation in Mexico."
Given the whirlwind of fame and attention that has come their way, Seb struggles to entertain the thought of anybody other than Kayla.
"I think it would be tough at this moment in time to be dating somebody else," he said. "You couldn't do it. They don't understand what you're going through."
Kayla agreed, adding, "If it wasn't you, I'd rather just be single."
Sounds like a pretty solid situationship.
To see how it all got started, the fourth season of Too Hot to Handle is currently available to stream on Netflix.