Courtney Love Accuses Brad Pitt of Getting Her Fired From Fight Club

Courtney Love claimed she was "fired" from 1999’s Fight Club after Brad Pitt and Gus Van Sant tried to "blackmail" her into handing over the rights to a movie about late husband Kurt Cobain.

Courtney Love is talking about fight club—and the confrontation she says cost her a role in the movie.

The Hole singer has alleged that the role of Marla Singer—ultimately played by Helena Bonham Carter—in the 1999 hit movie was hers. That is, until she denied Brad Pitt and director Gus Van Sant the rights to make a movie about her late husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

"Brad pushed me a bridge too far," Courtney wrote in a Dec. 30 Instagram post. "Brad & Gus Van Sant called me from lunch and tried to blackmail me over my role, for the rights to a film about Kurt. I lost my s--t on them, and by 7pm I was fired from Fight Club."

Declaring that "every word of this is factual," the Trapped actress noted that she didn't think she would ever tell this story. However, during the Dec. 26 episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, she did. And now, she is doubling down.

As for why she is speaking out now, Courtney noted in her Instagram post that following her firing from Fight Club, Brad continued to seek the rights for a film about Kurt, who was married to Courtney from 1992 until his death in 1994.

"I am not here 22 years later b--ching about losing a part playing someone's side piece in a movie," Courtney wrote. "The point is Brad kept on stalking me about Kurt."

She said that two decades after the firing, she took another pitch from the Oscar winner, however things didn't go as she hoped.

"It's not just the Zoom I had with Brad in 2020 where I said no to @planbfilms & Brad producing it," Courtney continued, "It's that I said NO on the Zoom and that was enough, and I was not heard. I was ignored."

She added, "I told the story because I felt Pitt would not stop pursuing Kurt – unless I said it in public."

Despite Courtney's allegations, a source close to the film tells E! News that the Fight Club character was never hers.

"Courtney auditioned for a role in Fight Club nearly twenty-five years ago, a role she was never offered at any point," the source says. "You cannot be fired for a job you didn't get."

E! News reached out to Brad's rep, and did not receive comment. E! News also reached out to Gus' rep, but did not hear back.

