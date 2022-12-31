Shop 16 TikTok Viral Products of 2022 That Are Actually Worth the Hype

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As the year comes to a close, we can't help but get into a nostalgic mood. If you're feeling the same way, consider this your invitation to reflect on all of the best things that came out of 2022, like these 16 TikTok viral products that are actually well worth the hype.
Whether your FYP was flooded with makeup tutorials, book recommendations, home decorating inspo and more, TikTok discovered some must-have products this year. With problem-solving items to some of the stylish and often most affordable clothing and accessories, TikTok gave rise to some of the trendiest products of the year. From the atmospheric sunset lamp to the Revlon hair dryer and volumizer and Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, we've rounded up some of TikTok's best finds of 2022.
Read on to shop all of TikTok's most loved and adored products of the year.
Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
If you want a salon style blowout but can't always make it to the salon, snag this Revlon hair dryer and hot air brush for just $35. Some pro tips we've learned while scrolling through our FYP— always use a heat protectant and some rollers for extra volume.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
These crossover flare leggings from Aerie won over TikTok because of how flattering and comfortable they are. Plus, they're currently on sale for $38 instead of the usual $55 price.
MEIRUBY Lighter
This portable electric lighter is perfect for lighting candles or taking along to camping trips. It's wind and splash-proof, and can be used 600 times following a single charge. With over 9,000 positive reviews, the $13 lighter is well worth a try, and has TikTok's stamp of approval.
8 Pack 4.3 Inch Large Hair Claw Clips
Not sure how to style your hair? TikTok would recommend you put your hair in a cute updo with none other than a claw clip. Snag this eight-pack of large hair claw clips and see what the hype is all about.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
If you're a beauty buff and avid TikTok scroller, you can't scroll for more than a few minutes before seeing a GRWM video featuring Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Liquid Blush. The shades are all so pigmented and pretty, and a little really goes a long way with this product. Selena really popped off with this blush!
Self Grip Hair Roller Set
Voluminous hairstyles definitely took over our TikTok FYP this year, and rollers were a big part of the action. One Amazon review shares, "Absolutely love these velcro hair rollers... they give me the viral 90's blowout hairstyle I've been seeing all over TikTok. They come in 3 different sizes which is helpful when wanting different sections to have different amounts of volume."
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant for Keratosis Pilaris with 10% AHA 2 oz.
This First Aid Beauty bump eraser exfoliant works wonders according to our FYP. "A little goes a long way," one review suggests. "No, seriously. Use a little, about pea size for each arm. I got this beginning of summer, it's now fall and I still have plenty left. I use it about 3x a week and wow. The redness is totally gone. I can confidently say that I love my arms now. I can still feel bumps, but paired with Cerave SA lotion for rough and bumpy skin, they just keep improving. I've also used this on my legs and they're improving as well.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask: Nourish & Hydrate with Vitamin C, Antioxidants, 0.7 oz.
Everyone from TikTok to celebs to our own shopping editors can't get enough of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It's super hydrating and works wonders at making your unbelievably smooth and soft. There are several flavors to choose from including Berry, Gummy Bear and Vanilla. They typically go for $24, but they're on sale now for $22. Stock up while you still can!
Cleaning Gel for Car
This cleaning gel works on so many different surfaces, whether that's the interior of your car, keyboard, laptop, camera and more. It has over 60,000 reviews on Amazon and so many tutorials on TikTok. One review shares, "What a great idea to have this dust cleaning gel for those hard-to-reach places. It comes in a small plastic container in which to store it so that it doesn't dry up. It doesn't smell funny like some other gels do."
It Ends with Us: A Novel by Colleen Hoover
Were you on #booktok at all in 2022? If you were, you've definitely seen countless readers raving about Colleen Hoover's It Ends with Us. The romance novel has over 205,000 raving reviews on Amazon, so if you haven't read it yet, you definitely should.
Balkwan Sunset Lamp
LED light strips are so last year. If you want to create a space with a similar ambiance, this sunset lamp is the product you've been looking for. TikTok can't get enough of the immersive projector light, either.
Heatless Curling Rod Headband
Say goodbye to your curling iron and heat damage with this heatless curling rod headband for $10. If your TikTok FYP is swamped with videos of beautiful, voluminous curls using this product, you know you need to check it out for yourself. "This is the best no heat/sponge curler I've ever had. Even though it took some trial and error to get it right," one review shares.
OTPEIR Personal Size Blender
This portable blender is perfect if you're always on the go, whether you're working in an office or a busy college student. Plus, it looks so cute! One Amazon review raves, "I really love this blendie cup! It's super convenient and hassle free. Just a little fyi the blender won't work unless the cup is screwed on the way it should be!"
BRONAX Cloud Slippers for Women and Men
TikTok loves these cloud slippers and you will, too! One Amazon review says, "I always struggle to find comfortable slippers and I could never find the right one until I decided to give this a try. It feels like a cloud cushion and it lowkey helps with my posture since I enjoy standing/walking around with it. I only use these around the house, but it is still in amazing shape after 2-3 months."
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
We've seriously lost count of how many GRWM videos we've seen featuring a Gua Sha. This Jade Roller and Gua Sha set on Amazon has over 18,000 positive reviews, one of them stating, "This is such a beautiful Jade roller and Gua Sha stone!! I'm so happy I bought this and I can't wait to try it on my skin. It looks like real jade stone, has weight to it and very cold to the touch. The roller is high quality, not cheap at all. It has a silicone barrier around the rod so when it spins, it doesn't squeak. The gold detailing is also gorgeous!"
Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub Tropical Mango
This Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub is such a gamechanger when it comes to achieving silky smooth skin. It has over 105,000 reviews on Amazon, and is currently low in stock, so get it while you can!
