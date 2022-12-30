You Won't Believe How Many Times Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Have Sex Each Day

Watch : Teresa Giudice Addresses RHONJ Exit Rumors

Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas like to keep themselves busy.

That includes having sex at least three times a day, as Teresa explained, "You figure morning, afternoon, nighttime and in between."

"If you don't do that, then that's not normal," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told People. "That means you love the person you're with and want to be with…I mean if not, then why be with that person?"

That's actually a downgrade from their previous escapades. After all, Teresa previously revealed that she and Louie—who tied the know on Aug. 6—had sex on their European honeymoon five times a day.

And though she noted that each of their kids might squirm at their newlywed PDA, she hopes her daughters—Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13—will find a love like hers in the future.

"I love how we're very into each other 'cause I want my daughters to find whoever they marry and whoever they're going to be with to be the same way," the Bravo star, who shares her kids with ex Joe Giudice, said, "because that's really important."