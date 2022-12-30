Influencer Andrew Tate Detained on Suspicion of Human Trafficking

Watch : INFLUENCERS Seek Help From "Botched" Docs

Controversial media personality Andrew Tate has been detained on suspicion of multiple crimes, a spokesperson for Romania's Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) confirmed to the Associated Press.

While Andrew, a former kickboxer, and his brother Tristan were initially detained on Dec. 29 for 24 hours, prosecutors asked the Bucharest court on Dec. 30 to extend the arrest warrant to 30 days, the spokesperson—Ramona Bolla—told the AP. Bolla noted a decision should be reached later that day.

A statement from DIICOT said that four suspects (two British citizens and two Romanian citizens) had been detained. The agency noted the detainment came after DIICOT and police from the Bucharest Organized Crime Brigade implemented five home search warrants in an investigation of human trafficking, rape and creating an organized criminal group. Prosecutors alleged in the statement that six people have been sexually exploited by the organized group.