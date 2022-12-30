Kim Kardashian Seemingly Shuts Down Photoshop Accusations Around Family Christmas Pic

Kim Kardashian appeared to bring out the receipts after several social media users accused her of posting a photoshopped photo of herself with her family from their holiday party.

Kim Kardashian is keeping it real.

After followers speculated whether the SKIMS founder's Dec. 26 Instagram photo with her mom and sisters at their Christmas party was photoshopped, she is setting the record straight.

The buzzworthy photo showed the family members gathered in front of red Christmas trees, with Kim wearing a sparkling silver gown while standing in between Khloe Kardashian (who dressed in a red strapless dress) and Kourtney Kardashian (who sported a white cutout ensemble). Their mom Kris Jenner, also clad in red, appeared behind them. Kylie Jenner, wearing a nude and black lace dress, posed to the left of Kourtney, and Kendall Jenner stood in a red strapless sparkling gown next to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul.

However, some social media users wondered if the family members had actually gathered together for the photo or if they had photoshopped each other into the snap. "Why does the 1st pic look photoshopped?" one commenter asked. Another follower said it looked like "everyone was cropped together for this picture."

Now, Kim appears to be shutting down the speculation. On Dec. 28, she shared a behind the scenes video showing that the women did indeed pose together for the group shot.

This is not the first time Kim has been accused of photoshopping her pics—and specifically a holiday photo. In 2019, social media users criticized her for having her eldest daughter North West, 9—who she shares with ex-Kanye Westdigitally pasted onto their Christmas card with their kids.

Kim had admitted to the photoshopping in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "North was having a day," she said, "[She] was crying because she wanted a specific hairstyle, whatever. I said, ‘Fine, you're not going to be in the card. That's the decision, you're not going to be in the card. I'm just going to take the family card without you.' She was fine with that. The next day, she woke up and was like, ‘Mommy, I really want to do a card.'"

Kim continued, "Thank god the photographer was still in town. She's like, ‘I just want a photoshoot with just you.' So I said, ‘Perfect.' I called the photographer, had her come over. I said, ‘I have no makeup on now, I look totally different.' I said, ‘Let's just pretend, shoot us. But cut me out and photoshop her in.' And it looks like a beautiful card."

Ellen DeGeneres asked, "She's photoshopped into that card?" to which Kim responded, "Absolutely."

See photos from the Kardashian-Jenner family's 2022 Christmas party below:

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kardashian-Jenner Women
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West and Dream Kardashian
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Psalm West
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Chicago West
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
pierresnaps/Instagram
North West, Chicago West, Kim Kardashian, Saint West & Psalm West
Instagram
Kylie Jenner
Instagram
Kim Kardashian
TikTok
Kourtney Kardashian
Instagram
Sia & North West
Instagram
Kendall Jenner
pierresnaps/Instagram
Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson and Baby Boy
Instagram
Khloe Kardashian
Instagram
Jen Meyer & Kim Kardashian
Instagram
Sarah Howard & Kim Kardashian
TikTok
Penelope Disick
Instagram
Ball Pit
Instagram
Sarah Howard & Kim Kardashian
Instagram
Ryan Romulus & North West
Instagram
Decorations
Instagram
Sia & North West
Instagram
Ball Pit
Instagram
Stormi Webster & Kylie Jenner
Instagram
Khloe Kardashian
Instagram
Sia
Instagram
North West, Kim Kardashian & Ryan Romulus
Instagram
Penelope Disick & Khloe Kardashian
Instagram
Sia & North West
