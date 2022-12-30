This Photo of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s Winter Stroll Will Warm Your Heart

This couple is in an Empire State of mind for New Year's Eve.
As they prepare to ring in 2023, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse took a casual stroll in New York City Dec. 29.
Bundled up to beat the chill, the longtime duo wore puffer jackets, boots and baseball hats as they made their way through the city. While the model, 30, completed her look with round sunglasses, the Twilight alum, 36, donned a face mask.
And while they gifted us with their presence, it's not one we get very often. In fact, though the couple have been together since 2018, they just made their red carpet debut earlier this month at the Dior fashion show in Egypt Dec. 3.
It's even more rare that they talk about their four-year romance. But, in a February interview with GQ, The Batman star gave fans the tiniest look into their relationship.
Recalling a time when a DC comics fan fixed his boiler, he said, "I'm sitting there facing the other direction and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him."
"And I'm looking at her like: Shut the f--k up," he continued. "Why are you doing this to me? She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan."
As for what's in store for them in 2023? Well…"Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush," a source previously told E! News. "Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other."